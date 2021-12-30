KEWASKUM
Marilyn M. Theusch
April 23, 1952 - Dec. 27, 2021
Marilyn M. Theusch, 69, of Kewaskum, peacefully passed away on December 27, 2021, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum with her family at her side.
Marilyn was born on April 23, 1952, the daughter of the late Walter and Regina (nee Wiesner) Theusch on the family farm in Washington County. She worked on the farm and later worked at Regal Ware as a semi-truck driver. She enjoyed driving truck so much that she continued to drive for Brian Dreher Trucking after she retired from Regal Ware. After retirement she enjoyed fishing and eating the fish. Baking was another hobby she enjoyed and cooked many wonderful foods for her elderly friends. She liked gardening and playing sheepshead with her many friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Marilyn leaves behind to cherish her memory include her five sisters, Carol Jean Jacak, Lorraine Beine, Rosemary (Robert) Guth, Elaine (Dennis) Wieberdink, and Darlene Walls; two brothers, Richard (Carol) Theusch and Donald (Dianne) Theusch; a sister-in-law, Caroline Theusch; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her four brothers, Walter (Sonny) Theusch, Robert Theusch, Francis Theusch, James Theusch and two brothers-in-law, Roger Jacak and Ervin Beine.
A graveside service for Marilyn will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Kewaskum on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with Father Mark Jones officiating.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens for the care they provided to Marilyn.
Memorials to Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum are appreciated.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marilyn’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.