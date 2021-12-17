WEST BEND
Marilyn Marion Kempf
Sept. 24, 1942 - Dec. 11, 2021
Marilyn Marion Kempf (nee Schwartz), age 79, passed away at home in West Bend on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born on September 24, 1942, in West Bend to Leo and Mildred (nee Schaefer) Schwartz. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with family, playing board and card games, watching the game show channel and playing Mahjong on her tablet. She was strongly committed to those she loved and was supportive and provided an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, or a contagious smile to laugh with. Marilyn loved holidays with the family, baking, shopping and eating out. She was also an old-fashion-connoisseur and always looking to have a good time.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Joe Kempf, Barbara (Mark Neuy) Kempf-Neuy; grandchildren, Haley (Jason Rubio) Kempf, Dan (Sarah Craine) Swope Jr., Miranda Kempf, Megan Swope; aunt Earla Brantner; brothers-in-law Daniel (Marilee) Kempf and Roger Kudek; grand-pets, Cupcake, Arthur and Tubby. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, her parents, parents-in-law, Otto (Marie) Kempf, aunt Myrtle (Arthur) Duenkel, uncle James Brantner, uncle Allen (Marie) Schaefer, son-in-law, Daniel Swope Sr., sisters-in-law LaVerne (Alan) Weeden, Joyce Kudek and brother-in-law Donald (Judith) Kempf.
A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with the Rev. Clarissa Martinelli presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Interment will be Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Barton.
A special thank-you to her good friends - Patrice Seefeldt and Dawn Bruss, Horizon Home Health and Hospice - Mickey, Leah, Renee, Kim and Melissa and International Quality Homecare - Holly and Kari.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.