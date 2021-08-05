Marilyn R. Steinke, 75
Marilyn R. (nee Achterberg) Steinke entered into eternal life on August 1, 2021 at the age of 75 years, after a short, heart-related illness.
Marilyn was born on August 25, 1945 to the late Charles and Della (nee Lederer) Achterberg. She grew up in Mequon and graduated from Homestead High School. She began working as a secretary soon afterward. While working for John Oster Manufacturing, she met her husband, James “Jim”, of 55 years. They were married on June 18, 1966 at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mequon. They made their home in the Town of Grafton where they raised their two daughters. Marilyn was a devoted mother and continued to work part-time as a secretary at various local businesses including Block Secretarial Services and Attorney Robin Irwin. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she made and finally retired at the age of 71. She was a long-time member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and an active member of the Women’s Ruth Guild, where she served the congregation alongside many close friends. She enjoyed being a member of the local Red C’hatters group, and having coffee with the neighbor ladies. She also enjoyed cooking meals for her family, being outside in her garden, and reading during her free time. She instilled in her daughters to embrace every beautiful day.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters: Jennifer (Christopher) Behrens & Jill (Dean) Paron. She was the proud grandmother of grandsons James and Jason Behrens; Jacob and Justin Paron. She is also survived by her nephew Rich Beaudry and other family and wonderful friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Beaudry.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 9, 2021, from 1:00 - 2:45 PM, with the service to follow at 3:00 PM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can made to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.