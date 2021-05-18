MESA, Ariz.
Marilyn Spaeth
Marilyn Alice Spaeth (nee Weber) (Campbell), age 91, answered the Lord’s calling on April 12, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.
She loved dancing, camping and traveling with her husband of 45 years, John, She also enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and especially loved having them visit at the campgrounds every summer.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Lillian Weber; her brother, Dennis; and her first husband, Gordon Campbell.
She was the beloved wife of John. She had four children, Sharilyn (Robert), Gary, Darryl (Vicki) and James (Shelley); stepchildren, Bonnie (Ken), Brenda (Kevin), Bill and Robert (deceased); five grandchildren, Jonathan, Jillian, Kayla, Scott and Darren; three great-grandsons, Liam, Jaime, and Jeremy; and countless friends.
She will be dearly missed.