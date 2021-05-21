WEST BEND
Marion M. Wellenstein
April 12, 1929 - May 18, 2021
Marion Wellenstein, of West Bend, formerly of Grafton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Samaritan Health Center in West Bend where she had been a resident. She was 92 years old.
Marion was born in the Town of Polk on April 12, 1929, daughter of Edward Mayer Sr. and Ella Braun Mayer. On June 20, 1953, she married Elroy Wellenstein in West Bend. He preceded her in death in 1993. Marion worked as an assembler for Tecumseh Power Products for many years, retiring in 1993. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and cheering for the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include her two sisters Ruth Zeckmeister of West Bend and Hilda Yeager of Shawano; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elroy; and seven siblings: Roy, Mary, Eddie, Lester, Henry, David, and Robert.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, at 5:00 p.m. at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington. Kelly Lemens, pastoral associate, will officiate the service. Visitation will take place at the Funeral Home on the 26th from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Union Cemetery in Port Washington.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Washington County Aging and Disability Resource Center.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.