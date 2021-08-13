WEST BEND
Marion Mae Herber
Nov. 8, 1930 - Aug. 8, 2021
Marion Mae Herber (nee Gocker), age 90 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2021 at Froedert West Bend Hospital.
Marion was born on November 8, 1930 in Milwaukee to Rupert and Ina Gocker (nee McKinnon). She was united in marriage to Donald R. Herber on September 8, 1951 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wauwatosa. Donald passed away on October 29, 1990.
Marion was raised in Wauwatosa. She attended Ripon College and then went to business school at Prospect Hall in Milwaukee, where she became a secretary. Marion and Donald spent their summers at Silver Lake in West Bend from 1977 - 1986. They made Silver Lake their permanent home in 1986. They loved the lake life! In 2005 Marion moved to Cedar Ridge. She believed in the cause of donating blood and enjoyed many years of donating at the Blood Center in West Bend.
Marion was a long-time member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.
Those Marion leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two sons, Daniel J. (Mary) Herber and Robert A. Herber; grandson, Daniel R. (fiancŽe Jessica) Herber; brother-in-law, Wayne (Sally) Herber, and son-in-law, Larry (Sandy) Stacy. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald R. Herber; daughter Lynne Stacy; and sister, Joyce Gocker.
Private family services were held. Burial was at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Horizon Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marion’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.