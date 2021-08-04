TOWN OF WAYNE
Marion Margaret Darmody
Aug. 13, 1926 - July 31, 2021
Marion Margaret Darmody (nee Nigh), age 94, of the Town of Wayne, entered eternal life peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
She was born on August 13, 1926, the daughter of the late Elmer and Evaline (nee Schmidt) Nigh. She was one of twelve children. Marion spent her early childhood years on a farm in Rogersville (Fond du Lac County) before the family moved to a larger farm near Kewaskum.
After graduating from Kewaskum High School in 1944, she was employed as a secretary at Gehl Company. On October 11, 1947, she married Jerry H. Darmody at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Marion and Jerry moved to the farm in the Town of Wayne in 1949 where they still reside. Their son Gordon (Julie) Darmody is now the fifth generation to operate the Darmody farm. They enjoyed polka dances, playing sheepshead, gambling, and hosting many family gatherings. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and served as a 4H sewing project leader for 25 years. She made quilts for her children and grandchildren. She was a fabulous cook, baker, and gardener. Marion and Jerry are long-time members of St. Kilian Catholic Church in St Kilian. She loved having her children and grandchildren gather at the farm on Sunday afternoons, where she instituted the tradition of happy hour old-fashioneds. She was quiet, kind, and positive with a quick wit and sense of humor.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 73 years, Jerry; and seven children, Dale (Linda) Darmody of Door County, Donna (Jim) Laufer of Kewaskum, Gordon (Julie) Darmody of Town of Wayne, Judy (Calvin) Steinert of Kewaskum, Kevin (Carol) Darmody of West Bend, Lisa (Larry) Polenske of West Bend, and Jill (Mike) Luedtke of Campbellsport. She is survived by 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters and three brothers, Agnes Bird of West Bend, Vincent Nigh of Kewaskum, Jerry (Beverly) Nigh of Campbellsport, David (Barbara) Nigh of Orlando, Florida, Barbara (Dale) Timmler of West Bend; and two sisters-in-law Laura Nigh of West Bend and Vivian Bartelt of Lomira.
In addition to her parents and parents-in-law, Michael (Violenta) Darmody, she was preceded in death by daughter, Janet, one great-grandson, Noah Wilson, two sisters, four brothers, eight sisters-in-law, and seven brothers-in-law.
The family would like to thank the hospice team of Preceptor Health Care for the kind and compassionate care given to Mom honoring her wish to be at home. A special thank you to granddaughter, Dr. Kelly Darmody, for compassionate care and home visits.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Kilian Church in Campbellsport or Preceptor Health Care in Germantown.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church (189 County Road W - Campbellsport/Town of Ashford).
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at Church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Mass.
Graveside service will be on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery (Highway 28 West - Kewaskum).
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marion's arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.