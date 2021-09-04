WEST BEND
Marjorie Ann Doherty
Dec. 31, 1929 - Sept. 18, 2020
Marjorie Ann “Marge” Doherty (Leifer), age 90 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020 at Ivy Manor in West Bend surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life Service for Marge will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the American Legion Hall (1538 Fond du Lac Ave., Kewaskum).
Marge was born on December 31, 1929 in Plymouth to Walter and Mable Leifer (Haut). She was united in marriage to Patrick Doherty on October 16, 1948 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Batavia. Patrick passed away in 2015.
Marge graduated from Random Lake High School in 1948. She worked at RegalWare and was a member of the 25 year club. She retired after 30 years of employment and then went on to work in the bakery department at Pick ‘N Save in West Bend for several years.
She was a longtime member of the Robert G. Romaine American Legion Auxiliary Post #384 in Kewaskum.
She enjoyed knitting, playing Sheepshead, traveling and going out for Friday night fish fry at Hon-E-Kor and also enjoyed time at the American Legion. She took pride in keeping an immaculate home and did her own yard work until she was 85. When it was time to relax her favorite beverage was a stiff whisky and coke or as she called it “my medicine.” But the most important thing to her was family and any gathering small or large was her greatest joy.
Those Marge leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Bonnie (Ron) Theusch of Kewaskum, Michael (Deb) Doherty of Kewaskum, Francene (Gary) Backhaus of West Bend and Jennifer (Randy) Koepke of Kewaskum; 11 grandchildren, Curtiss (Kim) Ketter of Lomira, Kevin (Stacey) Ketter of Green Bay, Melissa (Matt) Dez Warte of Plymouth, Jacob (Jennifer) Theusch of Cudahy, Nicole (Scott) Heller of West Bend, Damien (Angela) Doherty of Belgium, Austin (Lindsay Schedler) Doherty of Honolulu, Hawaii, Leigh (Gary) Shuford of Charlotte, North Carolina, Keith (Jennifer) Backhaus of Kewaskum, Geoff Backhaus of Cooper, Maine and Ryan (Ashley) Koepke of Waukesha; 15 great-grandchildren, Colton, Caleb, Kailey, Jordan, Carissa, Benjamin, Lucas, Theodore, Emmerson, Beckham, Jon (fiance Sydney Wendorf), Lily, Marley, Maddie, and Carson; one great-great-granddaughter, Kinsleigh; four sisters, June Pick and Donna Pfrang both of Plymouth, Betty Klein of Crivitz, Lucy (Ray) Miske of the Town of Scott; two sisters-in-law, Adeline Doherty and Corinne Doherty both of Plymouth; and brother-in-law, Bruce Grassman of Shawano; special neighbors and friends, Emil (Sandi) Radeztsky of Kewaskum, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Patrick; Marge was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Leifer; her sister, Linda Grassman; brothers-in-law, Warren Klein, Arnold Pick, Jay Pfrang, Ed (Evelyn) Doherty, Matt (Shirley) Doherty, Bill Doherty, Mike (Harriet) Doherty and Dave Doherty; and sisters-in-law, Marie (Bill) Warga, Katherine (Al) Wehmeyer, Margret (Leslie) Falk and Helen (Arlyn) Guenther.
Marge’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Ivy Manor in West Bend and Preceptor Hospice in Germantown for the loving care they provided.
