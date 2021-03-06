Marjorie (Margie) K. Mack
Feb. 17, 1950 - March 5, 2021
Marjorie (Margie) K. Mack, 71, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Margie was born February 17, 1950, in Ashland to Clara and Lyle Simington. She married Charlie Mack on August 3, 1968.
Margie was preceded in death by her father, mother, and one sister, Sandy Bullock.
Margie is survived by her three children: her daughter, Sheila Melzer, and her two sons, Jesse (Tiffany) Mack and Andy (Michelle) Mack. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Allen, Meghan, Logan, Mathew, Mason and Elijah; as well as her sisters, Beverly Volm, MaryAnn Gruenke, Janet Goettl and Lyla Omernik; and many nieces and nephews.
Margie graduated from Waukesha High School in 1968. While raising their family, Margie and Charlie worked together to start Midwest Embroidery and grew it into the successful business that is now Midwest Products. They recently purchased a dream home in The Villages of Florida.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be made in memory of Margie to either the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Clinical Cancer Center at Froedtert Hospital.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.