Mark A. Wanninger
March 7, 1962 - February 16, 2021
Mark A. Wanninger, age 58, formerly from West Bend, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Merton on February 16, 2021.
Mark was born March 7, 1962, in Milwaukee to George and Deborah (nee Gravenstine) Wanninger. He grew up in West Bend, and graduated from West Bend East High School, class of 1980. He then went on to graduate from UW-Whitewater in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree. His career included work as a paralegal and private investigation before starting his own legal process service business.
Mark enjoyed spending time with his son, riding his motorcycle, hunting and spending time in Tipler with his family. He was a kind and gentle soul, always willing to give advice or lend a hand however he could. In 2012, Mark was proud to be a bone marrow donor that found a match with a young girl in Florida, which helped to save her life.
Mark is survived by his son, Mitchell; his siblings, Mike (Denise) Wanninger, Linda (Jim) Nehls, and John (Lori) Wanninger. Mark was a proud uncle and is also survived by his niece and nephews: Steven (Melissa) Nehls, Mike Jr. (Lori) Wanninger, Karly (Taylor) Frampton, and Robert Wanninger. He is further survived by other relatives, loving cousins, and many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and his parents, George and Debbie.
A private family service has been held, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.
The Philip Funeral Home of West bend is assisting the family.