ALLENTON
Mark Andrew Scharrer
Dec. 28, 1960 - Nov. 28, 2021
Mark Andrew Scharrer, age 60, of Allenton was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 28, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee surrounded by his loving family.
Mark was born December 28, 1960, in West Bend, the son of Joseph and Marion Scharrer. He graduated from Slinger High School in 1979. On September 25, 1985, he married Brenda Kehl at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ashippun. Mark was employed at Joe’s Red Owl in Allenton, Pick ‘n Save in West Bend, Coca-Cola Bottling in Milwaukee, Piggly Wiggly in Jackson, Family Farm Meats in Allenton, and Heartland Construction Inc. in Slinger since 1994.
Mark enjoyed his time with family, especially with his sweet Baby “E”. Mark will be remembered for his one-liners and quick wit. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends and family, spending many hours scouting. Many stories were told, and memories made around campfires. He loved woodworking, crafting many treasured furniture pieces and gifts for family and friends. He loved watching hunting and nature videos, his old-time TV shows, especially Westerns; MeTV lost their biggest fan. He was a retiree from the Allenton Fire Department.
Those Mark leaves behind to cherish his memory and fun-loving spirit include his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Brenda; their two daughters Rachel (Cory) Burns of Lomira and Heather Scharrer of Allenton; a cherished granddaughter, Ephraim Burns; one sister, Carolyn (Jerry Priesgen) Scharrer of West Bend; his father-in-law, Roger Kehl of Neosho; one sister-in-law, Bridget (Chad) Rettler of Neosho; one brother-in-law, Dan Kapellen of Plymouth; niece Nicole (Mike) MacKinnon, of Windfield, IL; and nephew, Alex Kapellen of Dubuque, IA; great-niece and -nephew Ayleen and Camden MacKinnon; and his uncle Frank and aunt Gladys Scharrer of Allenton; and many cousins.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; brothers William, Larry and Paul; sister Edith Kapellen; his lifelong best friend, Steve Klink; and most recently, his mother-in-law, Elvira Kehl on November 23, 2021.
Visitation will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Fire department walkthrough will be at 5:45 p.m. and Mass will be at 6 p.m. It is respectfully asked that visitation conclude at 5:30 p.m. sharp as to allow Mark’s fire department family the opportunity to perform their walk-through.
Interment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ashippun.
The family would like to thank the cardiac and ICU staff at Aurora Medical Center of Grafton and St. Luke’s Aurora for their compassionate and loving care for the family, Dr. Malik, and all our friends and family for their prayers and support during this difficult time.
Memorials would be appreciated in Mark’s name to Allenton Fire Department, P.O. Box 107, Allenton, WI 53002, St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Wisconsin American Heart Association, 2850 Dairy Drive, Suite 130, Madison, WI 53718.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.