AURORA, IL
Mark DeWitt Everix, 79, of Aurora, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born in 1941 to Mark Peter and Muriel (nee Marsh) Everix in Chilton. He graduated from Chilton Public Schools, Lakeland College for his bachelor’s, and Cardinal Stritch College for his master’s. DeWitt taught his entire career at West Bend West High School, teaching international studies. He was also a Boy Scouts leader for many years, a member of the Masonic Lodge in Chilton, and a mentor teacher for Cardinal Stritch College and University of Wisconsin-Madison. DeWitt was also a devoted Packers fan for all of his life.
DeWitt is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy (nee Dedering), and his son, Mark (Nicole) Everix Jr.
He is also survived by his two grandsons, Jacob and Matthew Everix, his cousin David (Cathy) Marsh, and their daughter, Emily Marsh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murial and Mark Peter Everix, and his grandmother, Lillian Marsh.
In lieu of flowers, donations in DeWitt’s name may be made to the Boy Scout Troop #762 at 1721 Chestnut Street, West Bend WI, 53095, or the Columns Scholarship in West Bend at www.columns.org, wbcolumns@gmail.com, or WB Columns P.O. Box 397 West Bend, WI 53095.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and burial will take place at a later date.
For information, call 630-554-3888 or visit www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome. com.