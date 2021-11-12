Mark Steven Goeden
April 22, 1956 - Nov. 7, 2021
Mark Steven Goeden “Sluggo,” age 65, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at home surrounded by family after a two-year battle with cancer.
He was born April 22, 1956, in West Bend to Matthew Goeden and Audrie (Wolfe) Sherman. He graduated from West Bend High School class of 1974 where he enjoyed playing baseball, football and swimming. Mark married Shari (Arand) in 1985 and they were married for 36 years. They welcomed a son, Andrew, in May 1985, whom Mark enjoyed watching play baseball and football over the years.
He recently retired as manager at Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts. He was an avid and fiery Packers fan. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially bird watching, fishing and hunting. He was known to his family to be extremely kind-hearted and reliable. Without ever having to be asked, he was there to help. He was a stubborn soul, but passionate about his loved ones and things he enjoyed.
Mark was a great husband, father and brother. What he truly loved most in life was being a grandpa “Pa” to his three grandchildren. Whether it be sitting at the soccer park all weekend, being in an auditorium watching dance or running in the back yard playing ball, he never missed a thing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Audrie; father-in-law, Charles Arand.
He is survived by his wife, Shari; his son, Andrew and wife Amanda, their children Avrie, Audrie, and August; sister, Mary Jo Millard, and husband Larry; brothers Scott Goeden and wife July; Rick Goeden; nieces and nephews: Shannon, Michael (Laura), Chad, Katy Jo (Travis), Justin (Kelsey) and Lauren; Ben (Bethany), Brett, Becky, Paul (Leslie), Carley(Ryan) and Lauren (Dan); mother-in-law, Lorna Arand; and many other loved family members and dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend) with the Rev. Charles Arand presiding. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.