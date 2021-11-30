Marlene Knuth, 96
Marlene Knuth (nee Neumann) of Cedarburg went to her heavenly home on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the age of 96 years.
Marlene was born on April 25, 1925, in Breslau, Germany, the daughter of the late Walter Neumann and the late Helene (nee Frost) Neumann. She was baptized on May 17, 1925, at the Old Lutheran Church, in Germany. Marlene was later confirmed in her Christian faith on March 26, 1939, at St. Katharine Lutheran Church, also in Germany. In 1951, Marlene sailed to the United States on the “Neptunia” where she would relocate to Wisconsin to be closer to her aunt. She later met George Knuth at a dinner party in Thiensville; and after a year of courting they were united in marriage on October 11, 1952, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Freistadt. Together, their marriage was blessed with two children, Gordon and Sonja.
Having had a difficult life while living in Germany during WWII she became a woman of great faith. She instilled those Christian beliefs into her family members. Marlene was a longtime active member at Trinity Lutheran. Marlene loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren! She truly was a beloved “Oma” to her three grandchildren, Andrew, Garrett, and Alyssa. Cooking, baking, gardening, attending fine arts performances, and playing card games were her passion. She also had a great fondness of cardinals and acquired quite the collection of cardinal-themed items.
Marlene is survived by her children, Gordon (Patricia) Knuth and Sonja (Mark) Justesen, grandchildren: Andrew (Lisa) Knuth, Garrett Knuth, and Alyssa (fiance Tristan Wallace); and great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Natalie Knuth. She is further survived by her many nieces and nephews, in both Germany and the United States, as well as other relatives and friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George W. Knuth, her parents, and a brother, Peter Neumann.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church (10729 W. Freistadt Road), Mequon. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by the service. Marlene will be laid to rest at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.
