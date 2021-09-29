Marlene M. Reinders
June 26, 1932 - Sept. 24, 2021
Marlene M. Reinders (nee Hartleb) entered eternal rest September 24, 2021. She was born June 26, 1932, and was united in marriage to Joseph Reinders June 12, 1954, at Sacred Heart Church in Allenton.
Marlene, together with Joe, owned and operated Joe’s Red Owl in Allenton from 1955 to 1985. After her retirement from the store, she returned to teaching as a substitute in the Slinger School District. She also had more time to pursue her passion for history and genealogy. She researched family ancestry back to the mid-1700s, authoring several books with her findings. She made many friends across the country and around the world though this hobby.
Marlene was a teacher at heart. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Science Education from UW-Stevens Point and began her teaching career at Mishicot High School followed by Kewaskum High School. After joining Joe in the store, she continued teaching and sharing her talents through 4-H clubs, CCD classes and adult classes at Moraine Park Technical College. Cooking, knitting, crocheting and sewing were her favorite subjects to teach. These talents also provided many handmade items for her children and grandchildren. In her later years she crocheted countless winter caps that she donated to children’s charities.
In addition to her books on family history she authored several on local history including the “History of Addison Township” in 1976, “Our Family’s Journey of Faith” (St. Mathias Catholic Church history) and “Letters from Walter Mintzlaff” documenting the many letters he sent home during his time in World War I.
She was also active in the Washington County Historical Society, serving as president from 2001 to 2005. During her tenure she authored “Flavors of Washington County,” a book of historic recipes, oversaw the renovation of the old courthouse into a museum, and opened the Treasurer’s Vault gift shop in the museum.
Those she leaves behind to cherish family memories include her children: Martha (Tom) Merten, Joseph (Julie) Reinders, Lisa (James) Modaff, Karl (Joann) Reinders, Lois (Duane) Knudson, Nancy (Peter) Boden, Kevin (Karen) Reinders, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by in-laws: Paul (Shirley) Reinders, Teresa (Mathias) Stoffel, Mary Ann Mayer, Rita Bruckert, Judy Beck, Alice (Peter) Schulteis, Alfred (Shari) Reinders, and Rose Zingsheim; extended family member Lorraine Boden; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Family members who preceded her in death include her husband of 65 years, Joseph Reinders; infant son Peter; infant grandson Ryan Merten; her parents, Calvin and Rose (Stoffel) Hartleb; brother Calvin Hartleb Jr.; parents-in-law Alfred and Olive (Bohn) Reinders; inlaws: Cecilia Kroll and her husbands Monroe Beger and Edward Kroll; Alex Reinders and his wife, Marilyn (Boden); Clara Boden and her husband, Leroy; Arnella Reinders, Lester Mayer; Ralph Bruckert; Bernard Beck; Raymond Zingsheim.
The family would like to thank the care teams at Cedar Bay East and Cedar Community Hospice for the compassionate care and support they provided our mother.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, October 7, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 Hwy 175, Hartford, with the Very Rev. Richard Stoffel presiding. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Entombment will be at St. Mathias Cemetery in Nabob.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honours, Inc. scholarship fund (209 Polk St., Slinger, WI 53086) or Washington County Historical Society (320 S. 5th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.