HOUSTON, Texas
Martin J. Walter
May 25, 1950 - May 20, 2021
Martin J Walter passed away in Houston, Texas on May 20, 2021. Marty was born May 25, 1950, in West Bend to Charles and Dorothy Walter.
After graduation from West Bend High School, he began his career in retail sales. This led to several management positions in Georgia, Arizona, and ultimately Houston. While living in Houston, Marty worked in the insurance industry, leading to his establishing the Martin Walter Insurance Agency.
In 1975, Marty and Kevin Corbett were married in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Marty was preceded in death by his father, Charles Walter. He is survived by his wife, Kevin; his children Chad Walter, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Amanda Rufener (Will), Houston, Texas; and two grandchildren, Madison and Hunter. Further, he is survived by his mother, Dorothy Walter, Eau Claire; Mary Ahern (William), Palm Coast, Florida, Charles Walter, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Daniel Walter (Beth), West Bend, Richard Walter (Maureen), Honolulu, Hawaii, and Steven Walter (Sandy), Eau Claire.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 29 in Houston.