JACKSON
Martin R. Miller
Aug. 8, 1981 - Aug. 15, 2021
Martin R. Miller, age 40 of Jackson, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2021. He was born August 8, 1981 to James and Claire (Akebis) Miller.
He became a master electrician just like his father and was blessed with so many talents. Living and working in Alaska over the years brought him much joy. Martin loved the Packers, tailgating at Brewers games with friends, singing karaoke, traveling, bowling, fishing, skydiving in Hawaii, racing with his brothers at Slinger Speedway, and spending time with family and friends.
As the middle child with 8 siblings, he found common ground among them all. Quoting lines from his favorite comedy movies always made those around him laugh. His family and friends meant the most to him in life over anything else. To say he loved his family was an understatement. The sudden loss of our dear brother saddens our hearts. We will miss his humor, compassion, generosity, and most of all, the smiles and love he prioritized to give to all of us.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 27 at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson from 12 noon until 2:30 p.m.
