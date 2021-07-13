FRANKLIN
Marvin Raymond Conrad
May 29, 1930 - July 5, 2021
Marvin Raymond Conrad age 91 of Franklin, formerly of West Bend, died peacefully Monday, July 5, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. He was born May 29, 1930, in West Bend to Orrin and Lucy (nee Volz) Conrad.
Marvin proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the conflict.
On October 14, 1995, he was united in marriage to Shirley Baxter at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.
Marv graduated from West Bend High School and earned a degree in Architecture from the University of Illinois in 1952. He received his Real Estate license in 1968. He was employed for a short time at Harnischfeger Corporation in Milwaukee before working for Milwaukee County until his retirement.
He and Shirley moved to West Bend in 1999. He was very active in St. Frances Cabrini Church and a lifetime member of Lodge 1398 Loyal Order of the Moose. He was an avid Packers fan, past president of Pure Strategies Investment Club, and enjoyed collecting coins, model cars, and bells. Marv also had a green thumb and spent endless hours in his garden.
His family will always remember his prayers before holiday meals.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 25 years, Shirley; and her children: James Baxter, John (Sharon) Baxter and Bonnie (Jay) Refling. He is further survived by his step-grandson Scott Baxter and step-grandson-in-law Phong Chau; his brother-in-law William Tiefenthaler; and his nephews: William Tiefenthaler II (Marina), Robert Tiefenthaler (Irene), and niece Liesl Tiefenthaler (Darrin Greenstein); and great-nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-granddaughter Jill Chau; his sister, Betty Tiefenthaler; and brothers Eugene, Ronald, and Gerald Conrad.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1025 S. Seventh Ave., West Bend) with the Rev. Carlos Londono presiding. The family will greet visitors on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin Friday, July 16, 2021, at noon. In lieu of flowers memorials to the The Threshold, Inc. are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.