KEWASKUM
Mary A. Marquardt
October 6, 1947 - March 15, 2021
Mary A. Marquardt, 73, of Kewaskum, passed away at her home unexpectedly on March 15, 2021.
Mary was born on October 6, 1947, the daughter of the late Jerome and Luella (nee Scheinoha) Marquardt. The family moved to Kewaskum when she was a small child. She was a graduate of Kewaskum High School in the class of 1965. She worked her entire career at Regal Ware, Inc., retiring in 2014. In addition she worked part time at Kohl’s for 25 years. She was lifelong member of St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Mary loved all the family gatherings and they were always much sweeter with all the tortes she baked. Not just one torte but at least two to pick from, and her favorite was always cherry cheesecake.
Mary was thoughtful, helpful and generous with her time and her talents. Her most enjoyable hobby was crocheting; she tirelessly crocheted an afghan for every sibling and other family members.
Who knew she was such a big sports fan? She enjoyed short track racing, as well as cheering for the Bucks, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. In her later years she took up the sport of fishing and loved going up north to fish off of pontoons with family and friends.
Those Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory include four sisters, Geri Marquardt, Lois (Robert) Yogerst, all of Kewaskum, Sandy (Tom) Gudex of Lannon, and Carol (Peter Carr) Marquardt of Brooklyn, New York. She is further survived by three brothers, Sylvester Marquardt of Brown Deer, Carl (Cindy) Marquardt of Kewaskum, and Herman Marquardt of Campbellsport; 14 nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, Leo Marquardt.
Private funeral services for Mary will be held at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum.
