WEST BEND
Mary Ann Treicher Kjornes
Mary Ann (Fischer) Treichel Kjornes passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Cedar Community in West Bend. She was a Mayville native, born in the home that her father built at 214 Grove Street. Parents were Alvina (Lindemann) & Walter Fischer.
Mary Ann is survived by her son Ralph Kjornes; daughter Roberta Treichel; grandchildren, Gerald (Kari) Kjornes, Steven (Christine) Kjornes, Barbara Kjornes, Christine Kjornes, Melissa Schulz, Nicholas Schulz; 10 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law Rosanne Kjornes. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her first husband Gerald Kjornes, second husband Harold Treichel, her son Glen, grandson Shawn Schulz, her brothers, Ruben (Jeanette) Fischer, Walter (Jeanne) Fischer, Elroy (Patty) Fischer, her sisters Elaine (Frank) Holmes, Marcella (Richard) Schraufnagel, Adeline (Earl) Thiede.
Mary Ann's education included St. John's Lutheran school-Mayville; Mayville High School 1939 graduation; 1940 post-graduate commercial courses; and MPT College secretarial courses.
Met husband, Gerald Kjornes of Janesville during the period that he and his father were contractors for Mayville's new Post Office which was dedicated on Memorial Day 1940. In 1951 Gerald passed away of Acute Leukemia. Second marriage to Harold Treichel.
Employment at Maysteel as secretary to Eugene Mauch where first paycheck was earned in 1941. Other employment was at Dodge County Unified Services, Juneau - secretarial duties; the Mayville News.
Active membership with Mayville Historical Society; St.Paul's various organizations and the vocal and bell choirs; Dodge county Homemakers; Dodge county 76ers; Mayville American Legion Auxiliary as Life member; 40+ year member of AL.Aux. National Champions Chorus; and charter member of White Limestone School Restoration Corporation kept MaryAnn very busy. Additional interests were classes in knitting, crafts, calligraphy, greeting card making, basket weaving. Music was predominant and a vital part in MaryAnn's lifetime. Moods are elevated and feelings are evoked by music.
There was three years of chaperoning for the award-winning Mayville all-girl Marseilles Drill Team; sewing their flags and uniforms, of which daughter Roberta was a three-year member. Laundering football uniforms for six years seemed like an eternity with two sons on high school football team. Sons, Glen and Ralph, served their country during the Vietnam War - so countless letters and parcels were mailed to them.
Twenty-seven years were spent as a volunteer typist for the week of Badger Boys State held at Ripon College. It presented challenges, but good lessons also were learned dealing with the largest Americanism program in the United States, where government is taught and learned from city level, up to the highest supreme court.
Celebration of Mary Ann's life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (16 S. Walnut St. Mayville, WI 53050) with Pastor Ken Schaub presiding. Visitation will be at church Monday, September 6 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be Tuesday, September 7 at 11 a.m. at Mayville' s Graceland Cemetery.
Mary Ann's great-grandfather, Friedrich Fischer built the south half of Mayville's 1857 White Limestone School - and she asks that memorials be directed to the White Limestone Museum in place of flowers.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family: (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.