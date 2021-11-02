KEWASKUM
Mary Beth Panko
February 23, 1962 - Oct. 25, 2021
Mary Beth Panko, nee Weinreich, 59, of Kewaskum, formerly of Leesville, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. Born in West Bend, on February 23, 1962, Mary was the daughter of Lola Weinreich (Checketts) and Vernon Weinreich. She graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1980.
Mary lived a life of love and service. A devoted caretaker and hard worker, she found joy in helping friends, family and neighbors. Mary and her husband, Daniel Panko, resided in Dundee until moving to Georgia in 2006. She and Daniel moved back to Wisconsin in 2017 to care for her father and in-laws.
Mary found solace in nature. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, and collecting any unusual rocks, shells and pieces of driftwood that caught her eye.
A proud grandmother, Mary had an unwavering love for her 15 grandchildren: Lola, Penelope, Kassidy, Savannah, Logan, Summer, Garrett, Evelyn, Alexis, Nicolas, Asher, Dani Lynn, Aurora, Jaden and Emery. She was also a loving aunt and great-aunt.
Mary is survived by her husband, Daniel Panko, whom she married on September 28, 2010. Also surviving Mary are her five children: Liz Miyashiro of Baltimore, Maryland; Charles Stender (Jennifer) of Fond du Lac; William Stender of Hartford; John Stender of Hartford; and Veronica Stender (Brad) of Kewaskum. Mary’s siblings include Michael (Karen) Hansen of Vacaville, California; Kathryn Jenkins of Esparto, California; Lori (Patrick) Staton of Fallon, Nevada; Verna (Bret) Fickler of Mt. Calvary. Mary is also survived by her father, Vernon Weinreich, and father-in-law, Marvin Panko. Preceding her in death were her mother, Lola Weinreich (Checketts); mother-in-law, Donna Panko; brother, Harvey Hansen; and nephew Bret Fickler, Jr.
Mary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in West Bend.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (120 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend). Bishop Moran will officiate, and burial will follow in Buffalo-Trinity Cemetery in Kewaskum.
Friends may call on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in West Bend from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. After the burial, a remembrance gathering for close friends and family will take place at Mauthe Lake.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.