Mary C. Dowe, 93
Mary C. Dowe (nee Johannes) passed away surrounded by her loving family in the early evening hours on Thursday November 26, 2020, at the age of 93.
Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road in Cedarburg, Fr. Guy Gurath officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s name can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.