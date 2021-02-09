Mary Carol Rosenheimer
Jan. 9, 1935 - Feb. 4, 2021
Mary Carol Rosenheimer passed away surrounded by her children on February 4, 2021.
Born in West Bend on January 9, 1935, Mary Carol O’Meara attended Holy Angels grade school and later attended Marquette University. She loved the water all her life and worked as a life guard at Regner Park as a young woman. In 1955 she married Jim Rosenheimer. The family moved to Cedar Lake where Mary raised her three children surrounded by many wonderful friends. Mary loved skiing and spent many hours at Fox Hill and vacations in Aspen. After her kids were grown, she loved to travel: her favorite spots were Asia and Europe.
Mary had a colorful career, owning and running the O’Meara Insurance agency in West Bend with her brother Patrick: after the agency was sold in 1982, she moved to Fisher Island, Florida where she lived and worked for many years. While she lived there, she played a lot of tennis and was an avid fan. She met Gardnar Mulloy on Fisher Island, who was a past Wimbledon champion. One of her favorite stories was when Gardnar invited her to join him to watch the championship game at Wimbledon from front row seats!
Mary was a “foodie” before there was such a word: she loved exploring new restaurants and loved Pandl’s, Sweet Diner, Buckley’s, Harbor House and Eddie Martini’s, to name a few. She loved bacon and burgers!
She volunteered throughout her life; at St Joe’s Hospital in West Bend, the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Milwaukee Catholic Home and the food distribution center at the Cathedral of St John in Milwaukee.
She was active in the Washington/Sheboygan Guides Association, the University Club and The Women’s Club. In her later years, she learned to play the ukulele, and enjoyed her friends and fellow members of the Ukuladies, proudly performing around town and even at Summerfest!
Mary will be remembered as kind, smart, cheerful and feisty: she had a twinkle in her eye and made you feel that the two of you shared a secret.
Her family would like to thank everyone who made her life fun throughout the years, especially those at the Cudahy Tower, with a special thank you to her friend Julie Cudahy.
Mary leaves behind her children, Fay Fitts, Penny (Jeff) Sornsin and Bruce (Kathy) Rosenheimer. She is also survived by her brother Patrick (Ann) O’Meara and her grandchildren, Tony (Keri) Fitts, Erin Sornsin and Chelsea, Will, Piper and Maisie Rosenheimer, as well as two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Olivia Fitts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Rose O’Meara, and her siblings Robert, David, Chrissy and Joanie O’Meara.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Tall Pines Conservancy (P.O. Box 65 Nashotah, WI 53058) or Holy Angels School Trust Fund (230 N. 8th Ave, West Bend WI 53095) would be greatly appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family.