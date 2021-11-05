WEST BEND
Mary E. Wagner
Aug. 15, 1954 — Nov. 3, 2021
Mary E. Wagner, nee Schoeder, of West Bend died on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at The Kathy Hospice at the age of 67 years. She was born on August 15, 1954 in Port Washington to the late George and Irmgard (nee Diels) Schoeder.
She leaves behind her 2 daughters Christy (Steve Alderman) Wagner of St. Germain and Leslie (Jake) Verhagen in Poplar Grove, IL; 4 grandchildren: McKane, Aiden, Hannah and Molly; 1 great-grandchild Mason; 2 sisters Judy Erickson of West Bend, Doreen (Joseph) Kritz of Newburg; 3 brothers: Donald (Donna) Schoeder of Holy Cross, James (Mary Lu Dietsche) Schoeder of Tomahawk and George (Donna) Schoeder of West Bend; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gerald on June 23, 2000.
At Mary’s request, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.