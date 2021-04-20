Mary Ellen Hilden Chabot, 77
Mary Ellen Hilden Chabot, 77, of Bonita Springs, FL, died April 12, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; three sons, Gregory (Sally) of Bainbridge Island, WA, Christian (Angela) of Seattle, and Brett (Dawn) of Singapore; one sister; two brothers; and six grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 22, at 1 p.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church in Bonita Springs.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Ellen’s name to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org/chabot or by mail to CCF, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096.
