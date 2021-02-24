Mary Ellen Schulz
Feb 26, 1935 - Feb. 22, 2021
Mary Ellen Schulz (nee Ritger) passed away on Monday February 22, 2021, at the age of 85 years. She was born on February 26, 1935, in Allenton to Gerhard and Gertrude (nee Aufdermauer) Ritger. On August 25, 1962, she married Donald R. Schulz and together they farmed in the Town of Wayne.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting (member of “Addison Hand Quilters”), and watching the Packers and Brewers.
Mary Ellen is survived by her eight children: Nancy, Michael, Diane (Ken) Kingery, Christine, James (Lisa), Linda (Scott) Dzimian (Scott), David (Nancy) and Julie (Daniel) Heino Jr., and grandchildren Jacob and Martina Schulz, Daniel Heino III, Damian, Luke, and Clare Schulz, Danielle Kingery (Justin) Miller. Great-grandmother of Quinn and Wade Miller. Brothers Herbert (Shirley), Peter (Beverly), and sister-in-law Lillian Ritger, and brother-in-law Gerald (Elaine) Schulz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sisters Frances (Donald) Rettler, Marcia (Ronald) Jerde; brothers Anthony Ritger, LeRoy (Imelda) Ritger; and brother-in-law Allen (Patricia) Schulz.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton. Final place of rest will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.