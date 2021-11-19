WEST BEND
Mary Grotelueschen
Nov. 28, 1957 - Nov. 13, 2021
Mary Grotelueschen (nee Gottsacker), age 63 passed away on November 13, 2021 at her home in West Bend. She was born on November 28, 1957.
Mary is survived by her two daughters Jenny (Adam) Limbach and Amy (Jeremy) Hendricks and grandson Jimi Hendricks. Along with five brothers, two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Mary is preceded in death by her father Sylvester Gottsacker and mother Patricia Gottsacker.
Mary worked at the post office for over 30 years, retiring last fall. She enjoyed meeting and helping all the customers. Away from work she was a very talented quilter. When her crafts were not occupying her time, she loved spending quality time with her grandson Jimi and cat Jazzy.
The family has decided to postpone a celebration of life party until late spring/early summer 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s honor can be made to the Washington County Humane Society (https://www.wchspets.org/donate/) or Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts in Cedarburg (https://www.wiquiltmuseum.com/donate).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
