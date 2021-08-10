Mary Helen Sampica
Sept. 24, 1931 - Aug. 5, 2021
Mary Helen Sampica (formerly Janzer, nee Brassor), age 89, passed away peacefully on August 5 at her home in Hartford. She was born September 24, 1931 in Brockville, Ontario, Canada to the late Thomas and Annie Brassor, and moved to Wisconsin after marrying Melvin “Bud” Janzer in 1959. After Bud’s passing in 1984, she married Gerald “Jerry” Sampica in 1988 and remained together until his passing in 2006. She worked as a dental assistant both in Kingston, Ontario, Canada and Hartford, as well as a teacher’s aide in Special Education at Lincoln Elementary School and Hartford Union High School. She spent most of her retirement living in West Bend, before moving back to Hartford 6 years ago.
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, she is survived by daughters Anne Janzer-Pfeil, Theresa (Dr. James) Hasken and son John (Elizabeth) Janzer; grandchildren Alex (Kristin) Pfeil, Madeline Hasken, Dr. Clare Hasken (Dr. Martin Barrio) and William Janzer; great-granddaughter Emmerson Pfeil; sister Judith (Guy) Walton, and sister-in-law Elaine Brassor. She is further survived by the extended family of Gerald (Jerry) Sampica, along with several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two husbands Melvin “Bud” Janzer and Gerald “Jerry” Sampica; and siblings Patricia Bromley, Shirley Brassor and Thomas Brassor.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the staffs of the Waterford at Hartford assisted living facility as well as Heartland Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care.
A Private Family Service is being held prior to Interment at St. Kilian Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary’s name to St. Kilian Catholic Parish & School in Hartford or Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School in Kingston, Ontario or the charity of choice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
