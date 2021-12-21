TOWN OF WAYNE
Mary J. Herriges
May 19, 1939 - Dec. 16, 2021
Mary J. Herriges (nee Marx), 82, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born May 19, 1939, in Fond du Lac to the late Clarence and Gladys Marx (nee Ours). She was a 1958 graduate of Campbellsport High School. Mary was united in marriage to Leander F. Herriges on July 25, 1959, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Campbellsport.
After marriage the couple moved to the Town of Wayne where Mary became Leander’s lifelong partner on the family farm for 61 years. She pitched in doing whatever was needed, picking stones, feeding calves, raking hay, along with endless daily chores while keeping house and raising three children. In addition to farming, she was also employed by the Kewaskum School District for 16 years. During this time, she formed many lifelong friendships which have remained up until her time of death. Mary was like the Energizer Bunny - always on the go, until she couldn’t.
Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Parish (by way of St. Bridget). She sang in the choir for St. Bridget’s for over 25 years. She was also a member of the St. Bridget Altar Society, and was a Wayne Crusader 4-H Leader.
Mary was an optimist; she saw the best in everyone and everything. She loved to have fun and laugh. She enjoyed shaking dice, playing crazy card games, scratching off a lottery ticket, and playing the slot machines. Mary enjoyed her travels with Leander to Germany, Florida, and Las Vegas. It was the simple things in life that made her most happy, a beautiful sunset, a gentle rain to ease a drought, the purr of a kitten, a kitchen full of family and friends, a cold beer at the end of the day, and most of all, spending time with her children and granddaughters.
Those left behind to cherish her memories and good times include her three children, Jackie (John) Burtard of Kewaskum, John (Julie) Herriges of Town of Wayne, and Jim (Tina) Herriges of the Town of Wayne; three granddaughters, Chelsea Herriges, Hailey Herriges, and Courtney (Dustin) Beth; two step-grandchildren, Amber (Ryan) Koll and Josh Burtard; three sisters, Joan Chittum, Geraldine (Raymond) Bodden, and Patricia Marx; sisters-in-law, Barbara Marx and Bethana Herriges; a brother-in-law, Raymond Bodden of Kewaskum, and many nieces, relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leander; her brother, Clarence Marx; two sisters, Elaine (John) Krug and Charlene (Loren) Phillips; sister-in-law, Helen (Joe) Ruplinger; brothers-in-law, Jim Chittum, John, Krug, Raynor (Patricia) Herriges, Linus Herriges, and Allen Herriges.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday December 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until time of Mass. Entombment will be at Washington County Memorial Park on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
On behalf of Mary, the family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens that made her laugh, smile and feel loved, especially Jamie and Megan who had a special place in her heart. Also, special thanks to her dear friends, Judy and Ruth, who shared laughs and memories over the years until the end.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.