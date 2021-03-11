Mary Jo Phillips
Mary Jo Phillips (nee Nelson) passed on to eternal rest on March 5, 2021, at the age of 81. She was wife of Jack, loving mom of Rose (Steven) Stiemke, Steven Phillips, Dean Phillips and Karen (Nate) Solas; and grandma of eight.
Mass of Christian burial at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. Eighth St., West Bend, WI 53095 on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the American Cancer Society.
Mary Jo will be remembered for always being generous, loving, and supportive.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Avenue, Brookfield, WI 53005, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-782-5330 or send condolences to www.beckerritter.com.