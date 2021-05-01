JACKSON
Mary K. Plier
Nov. 24, 1950 — April 27, 2021
Mary K. Plier, nee Kruepke, of Jackson, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center Grafton at the age of 70 years. She was born on November 24, 1950, to the late Howard and Annette Kruepke. As a child, she attended St. Frances Cabrini Grade School and went on to graduate from Germantown High School. She also attended Milwaukee Area Technical College.
On September 28, 1974, she was united in marriage to Steven J. Plier at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
Over the years, she worked at various area businesses, including Amity Leather Products as an administrative assistant and Washington County in the Land Use offices and for the UW Extension office. She also helped her husband operate their family business, Pioneer Plaza, for many years.
Mary loved being in the outdoors. She would often be found cutting grass, watching and listening to the birds that would visit her yard and enjoyed the simplicity and peace of just sitting on her patio. Above all else, she adored her family and loved being a mom and grandma. Her dogs and her nieces and nephews also held a special place in her heart.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Steve; their children Daniel of Jackson and Katie (T.J.) Boisvert of Kewaskum; two grandchildren, Brooke and McKenna Boisvert; her brothers and sisters: John (Marion) of Jackson, Robert (Linda) of Colgate, James (Barb) of West Bend, Thomas (Doreen) of Jackson, Bonnie of Jackson, Richard of Jackson and her angel on earth, Nancy of West Bend; her father-in-law, John (Sam) Plier of Kentucky; her stepfather-in-law, Russell Schilling of West Bend; brothers- and-sisters-in-law: Karen Kruepke of West Bend, Linda of West Bend, Mary (Todd) Beay of Brownsville, Connie Plier of West Bend and Kevin Stauske of Cedarburg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Daniel “Mooch”, Ken and Jeff Kruepke, and a sister-in-law, Dawn Stauske.
Private family services will be held with a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date.
Mary’s family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the staff of the ICU at Aurora Medical Center—Grafton for their care and also to the Jackson Fire Department personnel and Washington County Sheriff’s Department for their concern and compassion.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left for the family at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.