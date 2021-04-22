SLINGER
Mary L. Ries
Jan. 5, 1937 - April 19, 2021
Mary L. Ries, 84, of Slinger, was born to eternal life on Monday, April 19, 2021. Mary was born on January 5, 1937, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Norbert and Louise (nee Schuh) Schiek.
Mary was the oldest of nine siblings, and was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary graduated from Mercy High School in Milwaukee and worked several administrative positions throughout her life, retiring as a receptionist for the School Sisters of Saint Francis convent in Milwaukee in 2015. Mary’s hobbies included crocheting, knitting, reading and solving crossword puzzles. Mary was dedicated to her Catholic Christian faith. She prayed the rosary daily and exhibited heartfelt pride when her children or grandchildren attended Mass with her. As many health care workers that cared for Mary in recent months would attest to, Mary loved to brag about her five sons, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her true joy in life was being a mother and grandmother, and she was often heard saying, “I was always sad at the end of summer when the kids went back to school!” Her days and weeks were brightened by every visit from her children and grandchildren, just as all those that knew Mary were brightened by her presence.
Those Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory include five sons, Mike (Becky) Graziano of Thiensville, Mark (Patricia) Graziano of Greenfield, Chris (Jeanmarie) Graziano of Slinger, Robert (Traci) Graziano of Muskego, Jim Graziano of West Bend; 13 grandchildren, Mike (Tiffany), Dave (Sara), Matt (Katie), Daniel (Katie), Brian (Stephanie), Steven, Scott (Courtney), Abraham (Jessica), Jack, Ayla (Kevin) Murphy, Maria, Nicole, and Alexander; two step-grandchildren, Kristin and Tyler; five great-grandchildren, Cody, Joanna, Haddie, Frank, and Peter; two step-great-grandchildren, Madilynn and Kolin; three great-grandchildren on the way; four brothers, Jack (Jane) Schiek, Joseph (Geri) Schiek, James (Peggy) Schiek, and Jerry Schiek; her sister, Kathie (Harvey) Ramthun; her sister-in-law, Elaine Schiek; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Ries; her brothers, Jeff, Norbert, and Greg Schiek; a niece, Jennifer Ramthun; her daughter-in-law Renee, and a dear friend, John Mostenan.
Sadly, yet mercifully, Mary’s youngest son, James, died of cancer just two days after her death. We pray that they are reunited in heaven and praying for us as we mourn their deaths.
MASS OF JOINT CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Mary and her son James will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 202 E. Washington St., in Slinger. Father Richard Stoffel will officiate and private burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.