WEST BEND
Mary Lou Huenemann
Mary Lou Huenemann of West Bend died on August 5, 2021.
She was born in Green Bay in 1923 and attended grades 1-12 in Milwaukee. She attended UWGB and Mission House (now Lakeland University) where she studied English poetry and met Lorenz (Larry) Huenemann. They married in August 1945.
Mary Lou always played an important role in the churches in which Lorenz served as pastor in Jackson, Oostburg, Madison IN, Glen Ellyn, IL, Tulsa, OK, and Arlington Heights, IL. She valued community and found many ways to create it over the years. She and Lorenz enjoyed the many good friends they made in each church. In 1986 they retired in Green Bay. Lorenz died in 1994.
In 1997, Mary Lou married her brother-in-law, Paul Huenemann, and moved to West Bend to be with him and the beloved Toraason family. She greatly enjoyed watching Erik, Inger, and Claire grow up. Paul died in 2000.
Mary Lou is survived by three children: Margaret (Robin Riley) Himley, Syracuse, NY; Joel (Debra Emery), Superior; and Karen (Peter) Lennon, Chicago: one grandson, Matthew (Reecia Orzeck) Himley, Normal, IL; and two great-granddaughters - Jona Claire and Ellis Maeryn.
Mary Lou deeply appreciated the staff and friends who were with her over the last 11 years in the Cedar Bay community. They supported and cared for her, especially in these last months. We are forever grateful for their kindness and professionalism, and the many ways they made it possible for us to stay connected with her during the pandemic.
Her wishes were to be cremated and have a gathering of remembrance when it’s possible.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.