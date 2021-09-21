WEST BEND
Mary M. Bechwar
Aug. 10, 1927 - Sept. 15, 2021
Mary M. Bechwar (nee Schalles), age 94, of West Bend passed away peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital West Bend. She was born Aug. 10, 1927, to Oscar and Helen (nee Goeden) Schalles.
On June 21, 1947, she was united in marriage to Robert H. Bechwar at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Barton. Bob preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2012.
Mary graduated from Holy Angels School and was one of the oldest living graduates. After high school she attended college for a year before marrying and starting her family with Bob. Once her children were school age she worked for many years at the Schloemer Law Office as a tax preparer.
Mary and Bob loved to bowl and they often went on bowling trips together. She also loved fishing and playing sheepshead, pinocle, cribbage and bingo.
Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and she enjoyed being a homemaker. Her skills as a homemaker were myriad, including reupholstering furniture, cooking, baking and sewing, which were invaluable to keeping her large household humming along. Mary also
worked hard as a Cub Scouts den mother, Girl Scouts leader and member of the Christian Mothers of Holy Angels Church.
Mary is survived by her children: Timothy (Cindy) Bechwar of West Bend, Dave Bechwar of West Bend, Paul Bechwar of West Bend, Steve (Birgit) Bechwar of Munich, Germany, and Margaret Whatley of West Bend; and six grandchildren: Benjamin (Amy) Bechwar, Mara (Andy) Brunner, John Whatley, Alex Whatley, Julia Bechwar and Niklas Bechwar. She is further
survived by her brother John (Beth) Schalles of Toledo, OH; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Helen Schalles; her husband, Robert; three sons: Robert Jr., John and Matthew; and three brothers: Clarence (Eleanor) Schalles, Robert (Rosemary) Schalles and Henry Schalles; and her brother-in-law George Bechwar.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend with the Rev. Howard Haase presiding. Private inurnment will take place at a future date. The family will greet visitors on Thursday at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Holy Angels
School Trust Fund, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Cedar Bay East and the nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital West Bend for the loving and compassionate care given to Mary.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.