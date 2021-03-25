WEST BEND
Mary M. Starr
Mary M. Starr (nee Matenaer) age 85, of West Bend died peacefully at her residence Tuesday, March 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and was lifted to heaven on the wings of angels. She was born in West Bend to Gregory and Florence (nee Ekzell) Matenaer.
She was united in marriage to Donald J. Starr August 24, 1957, at St. Mary’s Church in Barton. They shared 40 incredible years before Donald’s passing November 25, 1997.
Mary was a music teacher for nearly 30 years with many of those years at Silverbrook School in West Bend. While there she also directed musicals, plays and other performing arts. Later in life she worked in the jewelry department at Kohl’s.
Mary was very active throughout her life. She was a member of the West Bend Woman’s Club, the Wisconsin Retired Educators and the Red Hat Ladies. She was also very active and volunteered at St. Mary’s Church, where she enjoyed going on mission trips including a trip to Honduras. She also enjoyed volunteering at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Cedar Community.
She loved seeing and experiencing the world. Mary was a fearless world traveler and went on trips that others thought were dangerous. She never stopped learning and was a voracious reader.
Mary is survived by her four children: Deborah (Daniel) Slottke of Bradenton, FL, Peter (Teri) Starr of Kewaskum, Gregory (Virginia) Starr of West Bend and Jennifer (Mark) Muckerheide of West Bend; seven grandchildren: Megan, Travis, April, Ryan, Eric, Jedediah and Jake; and four great-grandchildren Brantley, Brynlee, Lexi and Elaina, and another little one on the way. She is further survived by her siblings Nancie Wedemayer of West Bend and Steven (Tegwin) Matenaer of Idaho, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gregory and Florence Matenaer; her beloved husband, Donald Starr; her sister Joan Matenaer and her sister-in-law Lois Weinberger.
A celebration of Mary’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Unity Club are appreciated. Please send memorials to: Mary Starr Family c/o Schmidt Funeral Home, 629 Cedar Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Mary’s family would also like to extend their sincerest gratitude and thanks to the staff of Preceptor Home Health Hospice for the extraordinary care and compassion they showed to Mary and the family.
Mary had a real zest for life. She put into practice the phrase “You only live once.” There is a favorite saying she shared with us: Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and proclaiming, "Wow, what a ride!!!” Now, get out there and live your best life in loving memory of her.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family.