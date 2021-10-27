Mary M. Wagner
Sept. 1, 1942 — October 19, 2021
Mary M. Wagner, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. She was born on September 1, 1942, to parents Ewald and Margaret (Schmidt) Schneider. Mary was united in marriage to Russell Wagner on September 21, 1963, at First Evangelical United Brethren Church, Hartford.
Mary enjoyed playing cards and getting together for coffee with friends, watching sports, Hallmark Christmas movies, the Home & Garden Network, participating in “Jeopardy!” while she watched and solving puzzles during “Wheel of Fortune.” Her favorite moments including decorating, baking, and relaxing on the front porch, but most of all spending time with family and friends. Mary was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church — Huilsburg.
Mary is the beloved wife of the late Russell; cherished mother of four children, Julie (Rob) Amaro of Brookfield, IL, Jennie (Jason) Carlson, Steven, both of Hartford, and Michael (Kami) of Brookfield. She is survived by six grandchildren, Alicia, Grant, Tyler, Hannah, Mason and Ryan; brother, Glenn (Shirley) Schneider; sister-in-law, Jeanette Schneider; brother-in-law, Ralph (Elaine) Wagner; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents, Ewald Schneider and Margaret Troeller; stepfather, Edward Troeller; parents-in-law, Herbert and Anita Wagner; brothers Gene Schneider, John (Mary) Schneider and stepbrother Jim Troeller; sister-in-law, Delores (Victor) Kleist.
Funeral services for Mary will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church — Huilsburg, W691 County Rd. S, Hartford, on Saturday, October 30, at 12:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jeffery Drake presiding. Visitation for family and friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal to follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone at Fresenius Kidney Care in Slinger and Dr. Nunag for the wonderful care, support, and friendships. You all were family to her. To Dodge County Transportation and all the wonderful drivers for providing their time and effort on taking her to dialysis. The Cedar Community Rehab staff for all the care and support you gave her as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Trinity Church or the charity of choice.
Please share a thought or memory at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.