Mary Prochnow, 72
Mary Prochnow (nee Lammers) peacefully passed away May 31, 2021, at the age of 72.
Mary was born October 2, 1948, in Sheboygan, to the late Ellsworth “Fritz” and Doris Lammers. She grew up in Cedarburg and graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1966. She made a career for herself in banking and retired from First Ozaukee Savings and Loan. On April 8, 2002, Mary married her soul mate, Russ Prochnow. She worked with Russ at the Black Wheel in Cedarburg before making their home at Post Lake.
Mary found much enjoyment with their dogs, Barney and Abby.
Survivors include her husband, Russ; two sons, James (Michelle) Spring and Michael (Karen) Spring. She is further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Mary’s wishes, a private service will be held.
