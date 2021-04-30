KEWASKUM
Mary Susan Gaynor
June 20, 1958 - April 21, 2021
Mary Susan Gaynor (nee Johanning), age 62, received her promotion to Heaven as Jesus the Great Shepherd called her by name to join Him in His Father’s house. After battling cancer for 10 years, Mary’s final desire was that she fall asleep here and awake with Jesus. That prayer was granted in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at her home in Kewaskum.
She was born on June 20, 1958, in PA to Robert and Judith (nee Kleinfeldt) Johanning. Mary graduated from Plymouth High School in 1976 and earned a teaching degree in elementary and special education from UW-Whitewater in 1981. In 1994 God wooed her heart to His and by His grace she responded with saving faith. She was a member of Kettlebrook Church in West Bend. Mary was active in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for 27 years and was the teaching leader of the Milwaukee Women’s class from 2006-18. She loved her family wisely and well for 40 years. She enjoyed landscaping, gardening, furniture refinishing and making memories with her kids and grandkids. Mary’s godly influence on others has been far-reaching and life-changing.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Michael; children, Paul (Amanda) Gaynor, Caitlin (Stephan) Altergott and Riley Gaynor; grandchildren Rosalee, Caleb, Liam Altergott, Carter Gaynor; and her father, Robert Johanning; and her three brothers, Ryan (Rose), Ross (Michelle) and Scott (Kelly) Johanning; and three sisters, Rhonda (David) Bohnhoff, Barb (Jim) Iserloth and Jean (Michael) Schwabe. Mary was preceded in death by her son Danny Gaynor and her mother, Judith Johanning.
Details on a limited seating memorial service and an unlimited outdoor Heavenly Promotion celebration on Sunday, June 6, will be available on the Phillip Funeral Home site under Mary’s name.
Memorials are appreciated to Kettlebrook Church and Bible Study Fellowship.
A special thank-you to nurse Kim from Horizon Hospice for her outstanding care of Mary as she prepared for heavenly promotion.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262Ñ338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.