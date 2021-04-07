WEST BEND
Mary W. Fuerbringer
May 9, 1934 - April 6, 2021
Mary W. Fuerbringer (nee Wallace), age 86, of West Bend died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum surrounded by her family. She was born May 9, 1934, in Fort Atkinson to William and Vida (nee Heinz) Wallace.
Mary graduated from Fort Atkinson High School with the class of 1951 and earned a degree as a dental hygienist from Marquette University in 1955.
On June 11, 1955, she was united in marriage to Neil L. Fuerbringer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. They moved to Tacoma, WA, that same year when Neil was stationed at Ft. Lewis Army Base before returning to Wisconsin two years later. In 1959 they settled in West Bend and made it their home.
Mary was a dedicated and exceptional housewife and mom and was a perfect role model. She was an active member of the Christian Mothers at St. Frances Cabrini for many years and enjoyed volunteering in the school. She enjoyed traveling with Neil, especially to Hawaii and to many national parks with her family.
Mary lived for and enjoyed her family. While raising her children she attended as many sporting events, Girl and Boy Scouts’ activities, pom-pom routines, plays, musicals, concerts and as many other events as possible.
Mary is survived by her five children: Ann Fuerbringer of West Bend, Mark (Kathy) Fuerbringer of Milwaukee, Paul (Theresa) Fuerbringer of West Bend, Judy (Greg) Daniels of Oak Creek and Dean (Sue) Fuerbringer of Chilton.
She has 10 treasured grandchildren: Daniel (Michelle), Steven, Zachary (Ali), Shannon (Evan), Jake (fiance Jen), Luke, Julie, Ben, Ellie, and Will; and three wonderful great-grandchildren: Zoey, Wells and Harper. She enjoyed a lot of Saturdays at soccer games and swim meets, attended many school programs, choir and band concerts, piano recitals, cheered at many many basketball games and loved being included in anything else her grandchildren were doing.
Mary is further survived by her sister-in-law Marlene Wallace; a very close family friend, Sarah; special friends Sharon and Karen; her dear niece Julie and nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vida Wallace; her husband, Neil, on November 28, 2004; her son Steven in 1973; her sister Agnes Hoffman; her brother David Wallace; and her stepfather, Lyle Whaples.
Our family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you for the loving care and compassion given to our mother by the caring and dedicated nurses on 5NW at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, the nurses and aides from Preceptor Hospice and the entire staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church with burial following in Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Friday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The family asks that no flowers be sent but rather memorial donations be given to the Full Shelf Food Pantry or the Albrecht Free Clinic.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and sign the online guest book, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.