MaryAnn Julia Ostranger
Oct. 26, 1943 - June 9, 2021
MaryAnn J. Ostranger (nee Quade) passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Grafton. She was adopted at birth on October 26, 1943, in Milwaukee to Lawrence and Serena Quade. MaryAnn graduated from Menomonee Falls High School Class of 1961. She married Ronald Ostranger in 1976 and he passed away on August 8, 2016. MaryAnn was a former employee of Wisconsin Gas and was a substitute teacher for years with the West Bend School District. She was a very talented seamstress and loved anything Disney. MaryAnn was a member of St John Lutheran Church in Jackson.
A Memorial Service for MaryAnn will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 25th at St. John’s Lutheran Church (2881 Division Rd. Jackson 53037) with Pastor Paul Mittermaier presiding. Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 4:30pm until time of service.
(Mom requests you wear anything Disney or purple.)
MaryAnn is survived by her children, Julie, Patrick, Tammy, Christy, Sue and Karyn; grandchildren, Nicole, Kaley, Alia, Gabby, Sarah, Samantha, Wyatt, Sidney, Matthew, Justen, Katie, Leah and Andy; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Daniel, Anthony, Riley, Colton and Winston; children-in-law, Pat, Laurie and Kim; her sister Joan; brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Carol Lyman; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald; sons, Brian and Andrew; her first husband Lloyd Mattox; in-laws Joseph and Alice Ostranger.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Pavilion at Glacier Valley and Grafton Hospital for the care they gave to MaryAnn.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
