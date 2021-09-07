WEST BEND
Marylou ‘Mary’ Spang (nee Challe)
May 24, 1931 - Aug. 31, 2021
Marylou “Mary” Spang (nee Challe) 90, of West Bend, found peace Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home in Cedar Ridge Community, West Bend.
She was born May 24, 1931, to the late George and Clara (nee Schober) Challe in Green Bay. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy all-girls school in Green Bay 1949. On May 30, 1953, she was united in marriage to Donald G. Spang at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Green Bay. Eventually moving to West Bend, she worked at both Holy Angels School and West Bend East High School in administrative assistant roles. Marylou enjoyed traveling to a variety of interesting places around the world, took up golf in her early 60s and thoroughly enjoyed the Packers. She was an avid quilter but most of all enjoyed singing in the choir at Holy Angels Church up until the time of her passing. She was profoundly proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those Mary leaves behind to cherish her memories include her four children, Pam (Jerry) Scoggins of Sarasota, Florida, Steve (Joyce) Spang of West Bend, David (Debra) Spang of Stevens Point and Mark Spang of Kewaskum; six grandchildren, Jared (Michelle) Spang, Monica (Mike) Schultz, Amanda (Bill) Watts, David (Maile) Spang, Claire (Lee) Spang Schmidt and Katelyn Spang; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe (Carol) Challe; a sister-in-law, Georgia Ramthun; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her (former) husband, Donald G. Spang; a brother-in-law, Harry Ramthun; and in-laws Sylvester and Pearl Spang.
A Memorial Mass in remembrance of Mary will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 10, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend. Inurnment will occur in Green Bay at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass, a luncheon will be served at the conclusion of the service.
Memorials in Mary’s name to the Full Shelf Food Pantry (West Bend) or to Washington County Humane Society in lieu of flowers are appreciated by the family.
A special thank you to the Holy Angels choir for embracing Mary and allowing her to fulfill a true passion she had for singing over the years.
The Schmidt Funeral Home have been entrusted with Marys’ arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.