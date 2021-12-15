WEST BEND
Mathias ‘Math’ R. Stoffel
May 11, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2021
Mathias “Math” R. Stoffel, 92, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
He was born to Roman and Marie (nee Mechenich) Stoffel of Allenton on May 11, 1929. Math attended Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School and West Bend High School. After graduation, he worked for Amity Leather Products for 6 years before becoming employed at the First National Bank of West Bend, where he worked until his retirement in 1991. He married Teresa Reinders on Oct 14, 1950, at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Nabob. Math enjoyed traveling, many golf outings with friends at Hon-E-Kor, and a good card game. Math was an active member of the Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, and the Noon Kiwanis Club. He volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels and served on many committees in the service organizations. He especially enjoyed spending time with the family and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Math leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 71 years, Teresa Stoffel; their children, Mary (Dennis) Welch, Patricia (Jim) Vanderhout, Kathleen (Mark) Freel, Thomas (Ingrid) Stoffel, Steven (Jeanne) Stoffel, James (Judy) Stoffel, Michael (Jennifer) Stoffel; sons-in-law, Peter Neja and Al (Sue) Wickland; grandchildren, Drew (Wendi), Amy, Jessica (Mike), Brian (Nicole), Grace, Zachary, Michelle (Ben), Kelsey (Mike), Alison (Caleb), Connor (Kelly), Haley (Alex), Alek (Alyssa), Derrik, Jack, Ben, Paul, Samuel, Rachel (Nick), Ellen (Jason), Gregory, Madison, and Mathias “Ty”; great-grandchildren, Wilson, Owen, Ethan, Joshua, Bradley, Mabel, Emma, Luna, Sadie, Ashton, Bennett, Hayden, Vincent, April, and Michael; sister, Laverne Horst; sisters-in-law, Donna Stoffel, Shirley Stoffel, Mary Ann Mayer, Rita Bruckert, Alice (Peter) Schulties, Judy Beck, Lorraine Boden, and Rosie Zingsheim; brothers-in-law, Paul (Shirley) Reinders and Al (Sheri) Reinders; many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two daughters Sally Neja and Anne Wickland; brothers, Ralph Stoffel, Robert (Marion) Stoffel, and Roman Stoffel; his in-laws, Alfred and Olive Reinders; brothers-in-law, Bill Horst, Joe (Marlene) Reinders, Bernie Beck, Ralph Bruckert, Lester Mayer, Ray Zingsheim, and Alex (Marilyn) Reinders; and sisters-in-law, Ceil (Ed) Kroll and Clara (LeRoy) Boden.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Math will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church, 215 Main St., Allenton. A private family burial will be at Holy Angels Catholic Cemetery in West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Kathy Hospice, Holy Angels School Trust Fund, or a charity of your choice in Math’s name are appreciated by the family.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Math’s arrangements. Online guest book and condolences may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.