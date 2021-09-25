EDEN
Maureen Ann Dickmann
March 6, 1950 — Sept. 23, 2021
Maureen Ann Dickmann, 71, of Eden passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Agnes Hospital with her family gathered around her. She was born on March 6, 1950, the daughter of Reilly and Ardella (nee Salter) Flaherty. On November 28, 1970, she married Allen K. Dickmann at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eden. Maureen worked as a Teacher’s Aide for Campbellsport School District and also Kohl’s Department Store. She was a member of S.A.P.P.S. (School Aides Past and Present) and enjoyed going out to lunch with the members. Maureen was always up for a game of cards, especially “Sheephead” or Euchre. Maureen was a voracious reader and enjoyed going to book club with her friends. She never had enough books for her children and grandchildren, and cherished time spent reading to them. Along with reading, she had a deep love for gardening, hosting holidays, home cooking and baking. Maureen loved having her grandchildren help her cook and bake; your belly was always warm and full when you went to visit her. Everyone was welcomed into her home with a heart-warming smile and a home cooked dessert. Maureen couldn’t wait to spend time with her family, watching her grandchildren’s activities and playing sports. She treasured being able to watch them grow and was unbelievably proud of who her children and grandchildren became. The only thing Maureen ever bragged about was her family, and more recently her corn hole victories. She was the life of the party and was the prankster of the group, although she never enjoyed retribution for her pranks. Maureen’s laugh was incredibly warm and infectious and from the moment you met her, you could feel her beautiful personality. She lit up every room with her warm, kind heart and smile. Maureen would do anything for the special people in her life and was an amazing, caring, compassionate, empathetic, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 50 years, Allen Dickmann, her son Jeffrey (Lisa) Dickmann, and daughter Julie (William) Bradley, and her grandchildren Drew and Tyler Dickmann and Aidan and Claire Bradley. She is further survived by her sisters Kathleen (Raymond) Salm, Deborah (Richard) Martiny, and brothers Michael (Patricia) Flaherty, and Timothy (Roberta) Flaherty, her brother-in-law Thomas (Beverly) Dickmann and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by her brother Terrence Flaherty.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 7:00 PM at Shepherd of the Hills Church. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Maureen’s name will be established.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Agnes Hospital ICU.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.