TOWN OF SCOTT
Melanie R. Reseburg
June 15, 1948 - Nov. 19, 2021
Melanie R. Reseburg, 73, of the Town of Scott, was called home to be with her Lord on Friday, November 19, 2021, with her family at her side at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Melanie was born on June 15, 1948, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Joseph Sr. and Vivian (nee Yesko) Sekeres. On April 7, 1967, she was united in marriage to John Reseburg. Melanie enjoyed spending time with her family but most of all enjoyed being Nana to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking for her family and sewing. John and Melanie always looked forward to camping with their family. Melanie had a heart of gold to all that knew her.
Those Melanie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, John; three daughters, Tonya (Mike) Zuehlke, Buffy (Mike) Goslinowski, and RyAnne (Chad) Hoerig; 11 grandchildren, Heather (Dylan) Grgich, Lindsey (Ryan) Madden, Taylor Zuehlke, Kayla (Troy) Krahn, Kelsey (Matt) Clark, Kolton Goslinowski, Kegan (Courtney) Goslinowski, Konnor Goslinowski, Kiley Goslinowski, Riley Hoerig, and Cole Hoerig; nine great-grandchildren with another great-granddaughter on the way; her mother, Vivian Sekeres; her siblings, John (LeAnna) Sekeres, Amy (Jim) Willkom, and Michael Sekeres; five sisters-in-law, Stephanie (Ed) Gutermann, Laurie (Rodney) Justman, Gale (Michael) Logan, Nancy (Dave) Wagner, and Judy Reseburg; a brother-in-law, Michael (Diane) Reseburg; other relatives and friends.
Melanie was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Sekeres Sr.; a grandson, Parker Hoerig; three brothers, Stephen Sekeres, Brian Sekeres, Joseph Sekeres Jr.; a sister, Joan (David) Fellin; a brother-in-law, Harlow “Butch” Reseburg; a sister-in-law, Donna Holderbaum.
VISITATION: Melanie’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. John Lutheran Church, (N683 County Road S, Kewaskum) in New Fane on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for Melanie will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Friday following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Eckert officiating.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Melanie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.