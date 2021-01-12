Melita Bellin, 99
Melita Bellin (nee Gierach) went to her heavenly home on January 6, 2021, at the age of 99 years. She was born on June 12, 1921, at home in the Town of Cedarburg to the late Edwin Gierach and the late Ida (nee Schmidt) Gierach. She was baptized, confirmed, and married all in the German language at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, in Freistadt.
In 1939, Melita graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School. She was united in marriage to Oscar Bellin of Mequon in 1941, and their marriage was blessed with six children.
Melita is survived by her children: Wallace Bellin, Donald Bellin, Jerry Bellin, and Bonnie (Dan) Gundrum; daughter-in-law, Carol Bellin, son-in-law, Kirby Spevacek; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Bellin, son Dennis Bellin, and daughter Audrey Spevacek.
A funeral service was held on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church in Thiensville. Interment was held at Washington County Memorial Park. Memorials to Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.
