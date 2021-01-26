Melvin A. Veloon
Nov. 7, 1926 - Jan. 23, 2021
Melvin A. Veloon, born November 7, 1926, to Christ and Leokadia Veloon, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, January 23, 2021. At his bedside were his two youngest daughters, holding his hand.
Many memories and people helped build the life Mel had, faith, family and farming being the cornerstone of his foundation.
Along with Mel’s love for God was the love of his late wife of 56 years, Elnora, and their six daughters: Paulette Veloon (Whispering Pines, NC), Pamela Tarczewski (husband, Tom, of Greenfield; their daughters Laura Bobinger and Alaina Boysen), Norine Cross (husband, Roger, of Chapel Hill, NC; their sons Eric Cross and Ben Cross), Rae (Nancy R.) Veloon (and Al Johnson of Grafton), Heidi Veloon (of Columbus and her son, Karuna Bhat), Holly Schanen (devoted son-in-law Bobby Schanen preceded Mel in death, of Grafton, and their son Josey Schanen.) Also surviving Mel are Bill Greget (honorable “son” and longtime friend, of Hartford); Mel’s sister Gloria Schwengel of West Bend (deceased brothers Elmer, Bob and Don); along with his cherished nephews and nieces.
Mel considered himself to be a very lucky man in life. Raising six daughters he and his wife were proud of, along with being blessed with six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild expected in July.
He wanted everyone to believe as he did; in the sweetness of knowing Jesus.
