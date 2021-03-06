KEWASKUM
Merle Ann Henke
May 6, 1943 - Feb. 28, 2021
Merle Ann Henke (nee Meyer), age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at her home in Kewaskum.
Merle was born on May 6, 1943, in Mellen to Merlin (her namesake) and Laverne (nee Kennedy) Meyer. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Henke, in 1960, and the young couple moved to West Bend where Charles began work at the Gehl Company and they started a family. They soon made many friends in the area, and were fixtures in the community. Merle held several jobs over the years, including working as a deli manager at Pick ‘n Save and an electronics assembler at Planitronics. However it was the job of wife, mother and homemaker that most exemplified who Merle was. She was a phenomenal cook, and loved cooking and baking for family, friends and co-workers. No one ever left her house hungry. Cookies, pies, hot beef, roly-polys, and anise candy were just some of her specialties. In addition to cooking, she valued hard work, always keeping an impeccably clean house. And yet she managed to find plenty of time to have fun. She had a great sense of humor and “sassy” is probably the most fitting adjective to describe her.
Merle lost the love of her life, Charles, in April of 2020, just two days after celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. After several years of caring for Charles through various health challenges, Merle will now be reunited with the love of her life. Her family will miss her greatly, but find comfort knowing that Charlie and Merle are together again.
Merle leaves behind her children, Alana Wilde, Todd (Lisa) Henke, Craig (Debbie) Henke and Britta Henke; her grandchildren, Aaron (Evelyn), Jeni (Benjamin), Alexander, Kathryn and Alyssa; her great-grandchild, Lillian; and brothers, Charles (Olivia) Meyer and Jeff (Kathy) Meyer, and many other family and friends.
Merle was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles; her parents, Merlin and Laverne “Snookie”; and by her sister Marva (nee Meyer) Jolma.
A private burial will be held at Cayuga Cemetery in Mellen at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.