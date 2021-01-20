TOWN OF WAYNE
Merlin G. Volm
Feb. 24, 1932 - Jan. 19, 2021
Merlin G. Volm, 88, of the Town of Wayne, passed away on January 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Merlin was born on February 24, 1932, in Kewaskum, the son of the late William and Agnes (Kohler) Volm. On April 25, 1953, he was united in marriage to Carol Griepentrog at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nenno. Merlin was a hardworking and lifelong farmer. Carol and Merlin enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. He loved his family and was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Merlin loved going on his Sunday drives when the children were young and later in life, he enjoyed driving his golf cart checking on the farm. Merlin easily made friends wherever he would go. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Those Merlin leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years, Carol; five children, Debby (Dennis) Terlinden of Allenton, Gwen (Jim) Schmidt of Allenton, Terry (Kim) Volm of Kewaskum, Susie (Jerry) Herman of Kewaskum, and Sandy (Steve) Zehren of Kewaskum; 12 grandchildren, Tim (Tracy) Herman, Keith (Bonnie) Herman, Ryan (Missy) Herman, Sandy (Randy) Fleishman, Mike Schmidt (special friend, Kelly), Jason (Sara) Schmidt, Shaun (Sandy) Volm, Justin (Shelly) Volm, Scott (Jamie) Herman, Brandon Herman, Stacy (Scott) Nelson, Shelly (Ryan) LaDuke; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Arbogash and Linda Kaehne; a brother-in-law, Milton Griepentrog; four sisters-in-law, Joanne Volm, Ruth Sauer, Shirley (Lee) Frazer, and Rosie Griepentrog.
In addition to his parents, Merlin was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Joseph; two sisters, Adeline (Richard) Weis and Eileen (Regenald) Pierret; two brothers, Robert Volm and William (Peggy) Volm; five brothers-in-law, Norman Arbogash, Bernard Kaehne, Lester Griepentrog, Arland (Jane) Griepentrog, and Roman Sauer; and his parents-in-law, Oscar and Vinelda Griepentrog.
VISITATION: Merlin’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. Eighth Avenue, in West Bend from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Merlin will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Horizon Hospice, especially Kim and Cornelius for their care provided to Merlin and chaplains Jessie and Anthony with Horizon Hospice for the kind words and comfort.
Memorials to Horizon Hospice or a charity of your choice is appreciated.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Merlin’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
“Alvederzane!” - Until we meet again