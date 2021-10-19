Meta E. Medahbie, 100
Meta E. Medahbie (nee Hoerchner) passed away peacefully on October 4, 2021, in her home, the same home she was also born in back in 1921. She was 100 years of age. She was the beloved wife of the late Marshall (1994); dear and loving mother of Mary Zell of Thiensville and the late Donald Medahbie; dear grandmother of Charles Zell of Thiensville, Andrew (Monica) Zell of Germantown, and Robert (Melissa) Zell of Milwaukee; loving great-grandmother of Jasmine (Patrick) Stice of Shepherdsville KY, Samantha Zell of Germantown, Timothy Zell of Random Lake, and Nathaniel and Aubrey Zell of Milwaukee; dear great-great grandmother of Bryson Stice of Shepherdsville KY.
Meta gave great comfort, joy, and meaning to life to the many she touched throughout her century-long lifetime. May she rest in peace.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Schramka-Densow Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville.