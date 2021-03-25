Michael A. Timm, 65
Michael A. Timm, age 65, passed away March 20, 2021, at the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls after a long battle with cancer.
Mike was a 30-year resident of Fredonia. He was born August 18, 1955, in Milwaukee. He is survived by wife Dianne of 33 years; daughter, Kim (Dan) Eberhardt of Adell; son Brian (Jennifer) Hodgson of Grafton; grandkids Brianna Eberhardt, Carter Hodgson, Danika Eberhardt, Miranda Eberhardt and Larissa Eberhardt; parents Charles Jr. and JoAnne Timm of Grafton; brother Scott (Constance) Timm of Cedarburg; nephew Justin (Megan) Timm of Delavan.
Mike was a dedicated employee at the Doig Corporation in Cedarburg for 20 years. He enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, fishing, woodworking, drawing and enjoyed thirsty Thursdays with his buddies. Special thanks to the Doig family for such care and support during his battle. Also a special thanks to the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice for all the loving care that was provided. We appreciate everything you all have done.